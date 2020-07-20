Akshay Kumar Chalks Out Plan For Upcoming Films, Decides To Take Breaks After Every Movie

Bollywood’s most versatile actor Akshay Kumar who has a list of projects in the pipeline has been chalking out his plans to commence shooting for the same in the coming time. The actor became one of the first Bollywood star to step out of home for a shoot amid the pandemic. He shot with his Pad Man director, R Balki, for a public service campaign for Ayushman Bharat that urged people to take necessary precautions during the time of crisis. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is planning his dates according to the upcoming projects that were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Akshay Kumar made it to the headlines after he sought approval of flying with the entire team of his next film Bell Bottom to start first leg of shooting in the UK. Thus, Bell Bottom becomes the first Bollywood film to shoot on a foreign location amid the virus spread. According to a report by an entertainment portal, the online visa interviews of Bell Bottom cast including Akshay Kumar are over. The Khiladi actor is now just waiting for the important UK permit to arrive before he flies out to London and starts shooting for his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom. The film directed by Ranjit Tewari will be the first to go on floors now.

One of the inside sources of a leading publication reportedly said that Akshay Kumar has decided to start shooting for Bell Bottom first because the storyline of the film does not require too much crowd scenes or large-scale action stunts sequences. Akshay Kumar who is known to complete his shooting schedules in 40-50 days, has reportedly decided to finish off with Bell Bottom in just a month, followed by minor spells on a set in India.

After the crime thriller, the actor has decided to start filming of his next historical action drama, Prithviraj, which had to stop in March due to the unprecedented lockdown. According to reports, haf of the film is shot and only 40 per cent of the shoot remains. Repotedly, the actor has decided to start the filming from October-end.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, he has other films in his kitty including Aanand L Rai’s next directorial, Atrangi Re, which also features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The 52-year-old actor will be seen playing an important and special role in the film. The movie was eventually decided to go on floor in April but had to be halted due to the ongoing pandemic. As per reports, according to a source, since the film has to be shot extensively outdoors, the makers are yet to finalise the dates for the shooting. The source also stated that once the condition improves, the actor and the makers will finally reschedule the dates.

Followed by Atrangi Re. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala-produced and Farhad Samji-directed Bachchan Pandey, which was also supposed to go on the floors in April. Now owing to the stressful time, the action-comedy is expected to roll around December-January. A source of the publication reportedly added that Akshay Kumar will be taking breaks after every film. He has a special team in place to ensure that all SOPs are strictly followed by everyone during the shootings of his upcoming film. Meanwhile, the actor is waiting for the release of his upcoming cop drama Sooryvanshi which is directed by Rohit Shetty. He will also be seen playing the role of a transgender in Laxxmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani.

