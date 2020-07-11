Would Chris Evans Be Perfect As Akshay Kumar If 'Khiladi' Was Remade In Hollywood?

The film Khiladi, directed by Abbas Mustan, is an action thriller film released in 1992. The film is considered to be the breakthrough role of Akshay Kumar, after which a series of unrelated films with the word Khiladi was done by the actor. He has some of the most power-packed action sequences in the film.

Akshay Kumar is referred to as Khiladi Kumar and it is from this movie that he got his nickname. It has been reported that Khiladi’s soundtrack composed by Jatin-Lalit featured in the top five bestselling albums that year. The movie has some of the most memorable characters with their own unique traits.

Hence, it is not difficult to wonder what would the cast of Khiladi look like if it was remade in Hollywood. Here is a list of potential Hollywood actors for the characters from the 1992 movie Khiladi.

Rajveer "Raj" Malhotra- Chris Evans

(Image Credits: Team C Evans and Akshay Kumar Instagram)

The role of Raj in the film Khiladi is that of a hunky man who fights with a bunch of goons all on his own. Apart from being a well-built superstar, he’s also loved by many for his muscular strength as well as his style quotient. Raj is a very good friend as well as a soft-hearted person. Captain America actor Chris Evans would do a great job as Raj in the film. The Marvel movie is proof that he is great at action-packed sequences, while his film Knives Out is proof that Chris Evans has a great sense of fashion as well.

Neelam Choudhary- Margot Robbie

(Image Credits: Margot Robbie and Bollywood Memories 0 Instagram)

The role of Chris Evans’ love interest would most definitely go to Margot Robbie. Margot has portrayed exceptional acting skills in her film I Tonya. Neelam Chaudhary apart from being a soft-hearted girl is also a gutsy as well as a fearless woman. She loves people unconditionally, especially those who are close to her. Margot Robbie’s role as Harley Quinn is proof of how well she can play the role of a gutsy woman. However, from her role in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, it can be seen how fearless and outspoken she can be.

Boney- Marlon Wayans

(Image Credits: Deepak Tijori fans and Marlon Wayans Instagram)

Marlon Wayans’ Netflix show Marlon is proof of how easy going and hilarious he can be. Bonnie’s character in Khiladi apart from being comic is also that of a great friend. Bonnie is gutsy, however, he isn’t as powerful as Raj. Marlon Wayans would not only do justice to the role as a comic sensation, but his stellar acting sense would also help him play the character with the utmost ease.

Sheetal Nath- Alexandra Daddario

(Image Credits: Alexandra Daddario Instagram and Venus Records YouTube Channel)

The character of a sweet and kind girl, Sheetal from the movie Khiladi would very well suit Alexandra Daddario. Her role in the movie Baywatch proves just how sweet yet outspoken she is. Sheetal much like Alexandra’s character from Baywatch is exceptionally outspoken and fearless. Hence, Alexandra Daddario would carry the role of Sheetal very well.

Neelam's Uncle- Liam Neeson

(Image Credits: Frozen Moments and Neeson_liam Instagram)

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson played the action-packed role in the movie taken with utmost conviction. The character he essayed in Schindler’s List was one of the most pivotal roles in his career. The character of Neelam’s uncle, who turns out to be the villain, in the end, would be played perfectly by Liam Neeson.

