B Praak Pens A Thank You Message For Akshay Kumar In His Latest Post; See Here

B Praak has become one of the most loved music composers in recent times. One of his latest song Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye got over 60 million views and had been loved by fans. In this time of lockdown, he has been relatively active on social media and keeps his fans updated. He recently took to his Instagram and shared a post where he thanked Akshay Kumar. Take a look at the post here to know more about it.

B Praak thanks Akshay Kumar

B Praak and Akshay Kumar had collaborated on making the first music video featuring the Khiladi actor. This song was titled Filhall and was loved by fans. the song is written by Jaani and is sung by B Praak. This song also marks the debut of Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and she is seen in the role of the leading lady in the song.

Filhall has over 820 million views and was on top of the chart for quite some time. And for this reason, B Praak thanked Khiladi Kumar.

​In his post, the Filhall singer is seen standing with Akshay Kumar who is leaning on the singer. B Praak can be seen sporting a white hoodie and blue denim jeans. While the Housefull actor is seen in the formal attire of a white shirt and black trousers. Both the artists also are seen sunglasses in the post. The Filhall singer captioned the post and wrote "Miss U Paaji And Thankuu For Everything Love U #filhall2 Soon😍🔥♥️🙏🥂 @akshaykumar". Take a look at the post here.

It was reported that while the singer was in lockdown, he collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir for their upcoming song titled Dil Tod Me. It was also reported that Abhishek Singh and Kaashish Vohra will be seen in the song's video. The report also mentioned that the video will be directed by Ashish Panda.

While talking to a news wire, B Praak expressed that this is the first time he, Rochak Kohli, and Manoj Muntashir are working together. He then hoped and expressed that they like the collaboration and enjoyed creating the music. He also hoped that people like the songs. The song Dil Tod Ke has will be coming out on July 15. On a personal front, B Praak is soon going to become a father.

