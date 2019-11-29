Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Good Newwz' Is 'a Comedy With A Serious Subject For The Audience'

Akshay Kumar has been in the news recently for the promotional activities of his upcoming film Good Newwz. The goof-up comedy scheduled to release next month on December 27 features actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani along with Akshay Kumar and is a story about two couples with the same last name trying to conceive a child using In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Akshay Kumar who will be seen in the role of Varun Batra in the film was in Chandigarh on Wednesday to launch the film's first song titled Chandigarh Mein along with co-star Kiara Advani.

The actor reportedly spoke at length about the significance of the IVF technology in today's society. The actor stated that a lot of families have been able to bear offsprings because of this new generation medical concept, and his film Good Newwz approaches this subject in a manner that the audience will understand. The comedy entertainer will feature Akshay Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Varun Batra and Deepti Batra respectively, and actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as Honey Batra and Monika Batra respectively, with both couples trying to get pregnant using the IVF technology.

The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film about two weeks ago and it has been well received for the exciting and humorous storyline as well as for the dialogues. On YouTube, the trailer garnered a staggering response and crossed 62 million views within ten days of its release. Along with actors Akshay Kumar- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh- Kiara Advani, the film Good Newwz will also feature actors Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Housefull 4 is currently promoting Good Newwz in full swing. The actor has been actively posting updates about the film on social media through his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He has a bandwagon of projects like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and the much-hyped 'roller coaster spy ride' Bell Bottom among others scheduled for the upcoming years.

