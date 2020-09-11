Akshay Kumar Reveals 3 Bear Grylls Stunts He Would Like To Attempt

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor is not only popular for his on-screen performances but is also well-known for his off-screen activities. Recently, Akshay Kumar shot with Bear Grylls for channel Discovery's Into the Wild. While the episode hasn’t gone on-air yet, the two connected with each other through an Instagram Live, where Akshay Kumar revealed the names of the three Bear Grylls stunts that he would like to perform.

Bear Grylls stunts that Akshay Kumar would like to perform

Recently, on September 10, 2020, Akshay Kumar along with Huma Qureshi connected with Bear Grylls through an Instagram Live session. During the live and candid chat, Huma Qureshi asked Akshay Kumar a question sent in by his fans. The question asked to Akshay Kumar was that if he woke up as Bear Grylls one day, what are the three “Bear Grylls stunts” that he would like to attempt? After thinking for a long time, Akshay Kumar said that the first stunt would be “jump from an aircraft”.

After thinking for a few seconds, the actor said that he would like to attempt the “poop tea” but that has already been done. Akshay Kumar mentioned that the third Bear Grylls stunt that he would like to attempt is “going and swimming with the whales”. Then, Bear Grylls asked Akshay Kumar if he has ever done skydiving, to which Akshay Kumar said that he has done it once and in fact, he loved it. Referring to the third stunt mentioned by the actor, Bear Grylls asked Akshay Kumar if he would like to try and swim with the sharks. To this, Akshay Kumar said that he has done that during the shooting of his movie, Blue (2009). He even revealed an incident that took place on the sets of Blue while the actor was underwater.

Akshay Kumar will appear on channel Discovery's Into the Wild with the host of the show, Bear Grylls. The episode will premiere on the channel Discovery+ on September 11, 2020, at 8 pm and on channel Discovery on September 14, 2020, at 8 pm.

