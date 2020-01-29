Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Will See Nupur Sanon And Not Mrunal Thakur In Pivotal Role

Akshay Kumar is going to have a busy 2020 with several films lined up for release like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, and Prithviraj. Akshay recently made his music video debut in the song Filhall by B Praak. In the video, Akshay Kumar was seen alongside Nupur Sanon. Nupur is the sister of actor Kriti Sanon.

The music video was liked by the audience and received resounding appreciation. The song has over 561 million views on YouTube. Fans also liked the pairing of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon. Fans of the on-screen couple are in for a big surprise in Akshay Kumar’s next year's release Bell Bottom.

According to a media report, Nupur Sanon has bagged her first big-budget Bollywood film. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in recently announced Bell Bottom. According to the report, there were talks of Mrunal Thakur being approached for Bell Bottom but they are supposedly just rumours.

It has been cleared that she was never even approached for the role. According to the media report, Nupur Sanon has already been finalised to play an important role in the film. The report also stated that her look test is already done.

With the tremendous response to Filhall, this seems like an exciting time for her to foray into showbiz as Nupur has already been prepping herself for a long time for her big break. The report further stated that Nupur will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife in the movie and it is a strong character.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has shifted the release date of Bell Bottom ahead by three months taking it to April 2021. The movie was supposed to release in January 2021. The first look of Akshay Kumar-starrer was released recently and was received well with fans. Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

