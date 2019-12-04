Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Works With New Directors, Says, 'big Directors Don’t Take Me'

Akshay Kumar who is currently busy promoting his next film 'Good Newwz' spoke to the media on Tuesday about how he works with new directors because big directors doesn't want to cast him in their films. "When big people don’t take you (in their films), you have to start your own journey. If you don’t get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one. From there you jump. You cannot just sit at home and wonder why people don’t take me (in their films) despite me being so capable," he told media.

Courtesy Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma is up at 3 AM; Watch his video message for the actor

"They went to the people who deserved. You see, it’s not that only the Khans were around. There were the Kapoors and the others. I presume I didn’t deserve it, so I earned it my way. I still don’t have big directors. They are producing films with me, but they are not directing. You should ask Adi Chopra,” he further explained.

Akshay Kumar's take on clashing with Salman Khan at the box office on Eid makes sense

Talking about his Good Newwz director, Akshay said, "Raj Mehta is my 21st new director. I also feel their greed to do good work is far more than many old directors. For them, it is a do or die situation, because if the film doesn’t work, then they are finished. My input is nothing. I am not any kind of guiding force. I have not opened a school. They come, they do their own work. They do a good job, that’s why they are with me. Actually, more than anything else I trust the script and the screenplay. With that 60 per cent of your job is done. The rest is done by the director."

'Bhangra-with-a-twist'? Akshay Kumar shares teaser of Good Newwz song Sauda Khara Khara

ABOUT GOOD NEWWZ

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz tells the story of two couples who decide to pursue In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars the ace actors Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the makers of Good Newwz have eyed a Christmas release, as the much-anticipated comedy entertainer releases on December 27, 2019.

Akshay Kumar shares 'Good Newwz' BTS fun video, netizens react to the hilarious post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.