Courtesy Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma Is Up At 3 AM; Watch His Video Message For The Actor

It is a known fact in the industry that Akshay Kumar is an early morning riser. The actor starts his day at 5.30 in the morning. “I love my sleep and I love to see the mornings. People who invite me to a party know that I will leave early because I have to be in bed. And let me tell you, I hate night shifts,” he said on a chat show once.

And now, courtesy Akshay Kumar, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is up and about at 3 AM to shoot his episode with the actor for The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma along with his team Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar posted a video message for 'Khiladi' Kumar and challenged him if he is ready to shoot with them at 3 AM.

For those unaware, Akshay is busy promoting his next film 'Good Newwz' alongwith Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This is not the first time Kapil Sharma has tweeted Akshay Kumar for starting the day early. In October, Kapil wrote: "जल्दी उठने से मन खुश रहता है और बहुत जल्दी उठने से अक्षय कुमार. shooting with the boss @akshaykumar love u paji #Housefull4 on #TheKapilSharmaShow #Housefull4onTKSS" [sic]

ABOUT GOOD NEWWZ

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz tells the story of two couples who decide to pursue In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars the ace actors Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the makers of Good Newwz have eyed a Christmas release, as the much-anticipated comedy entertainer releases on December 27, 2019.

