Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Watch What Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar Request Their Fans

The Sooryavanshi trailer launch has become a trending topic since it was an extremely star-studded event. The lead star Akshay Kumar was accompanied by the two Shetty cop drama heroes, Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Ajay Devgn (Singham). The actors also used the stage to send out a message to their respective fan clubs. Akshay, Ranveer, and Ajay have their own fan bases and all of them seem to have some bad blood between them. The stars stated that their fan bases should not fight amongst each other and requested them to be together. Read more to know about the activities of the Sooryavanshi trailer launch.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar request their fan clubs to not quarrel amongst one another

Ajay Devgn stated that they got to know that their respective fan bases keep fighting amongst each other. The actors requested them to not fight and the stars are with each other. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have always been there for each other and will certainly continue to support each other no matter what. They ended the conversation by saying that there is no point to fighting as all of them are one.

About Sooryavanshi cast and release

Sooryavanshi is going to be another cop drama addition to Rohit Shetty’s directorial list which stars Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 27th, 2020. So, fans will have to hold on for a couple of months to get a hint about Singham 3. The Sooryavanshi cast will include Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

