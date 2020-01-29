Sara Ali Khan's Weight Loss Mantra: A Strict Diet Plan & Pilates

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most inspiring actors in Bollywood. She has left a mark in the industry with just a handful of films. The actor is an inspiration to many, not just for her acting skills but also for her dedication towards everything. Her fitness has also been a matter of discussion for a number of people. The actor follows a strict diet to keep her weight in check.

Sara Ali Khan’s diet

Sara Ali Khan used to weigh around 96 kgs at one point in time. The main reason for her weight gain was a condition called PCOS. She went on to reduce a lot of weight before becoming the fit that she is at present. The actor follows a strict diet and workout routine to look a certain way.

In an interview with a leading newspaper, she revealed her diet and fitness plan. According to the report, the actor loves having idlis, egg whites, and bread toast for breakfast. Her lunch is mostly chapatti, dal, rice, vegetables, and salad. She has dishes like upma in the evening as a snack and for dinner as she prefers a light meal.

Sara Ali Khan also has a workout meal which is mostly muesli, fruits, oats, and protein shakes. Her exercise routine mainly consists of Pilates.

Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film has already gained recognition as it features the alleged real-life couple together. The movie is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Image Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

