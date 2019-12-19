Akshay Kumar Says "Aaj Bhi Main Ladies Man Hoon" While Promoting Good Newzz

Akshay Kumar is actively promoting his upcoming film Good Newzz. During a promotion, the actor was asked about being a family man, to which Akshay said that till date he is a ladies man. "Aaj bhi main ladies man hoon,” He took a good long pause and continued by saying that he is currently a family man. The actor says he has been living a good life and he is really proud of that. While talking to a news publishing house, Akshay also opened about the relationship with his family. The Gold actor still cooks for the family, perhaps once a month on a Sunday. He adds that whenever his son visits from the US, Akshay will surely treat him with some pasta or chocolate paratha and ended by saying that he also enjoys cooking for the family. Read more to know about what Akshay Kumar had to say during promoting his upcoming, Good Newzz.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Beats Salman Khan By Ranking 2nd On Forbes India Celebrity 100 List

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Plays One Of The Funniest Characters In 'Desi Boyz'; Here's Proof

Akshay Kumar on leading a healthy life

Akshay Kumar is currently 52 and he certainly leads a very healthy life for his age. In a media interaction, while promoting his film, he said that his life is disciplined and it is not under compulsion but only because he likes it. Kumar said that he leads a disciplined life, and likes it. He wakes up at 4 am and go to bed by 9 pm and does not go to parties. He does not like drinking either. Akshay feels it is best to do everything in moderation, but the star never misses the opportunity to dive into the chocolate parathas along with his son which keeps the fans wondering how he stays fit? He advised fans to eat whatever they want but exercise for 1 hour.

Also Read | Good Newwz: Kareena Kapoor Khan Spat On Akshay Kumar During Shoot, Here's The Funny Story

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Tells Kareena That He Wants To Do A 2-hero Film With Her Son Taimur

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Calls On Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, VP Gives Details Of Conversation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.