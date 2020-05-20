Akshay Kumar Reveals He Lost Bicycle Race To His Daughter; Says Nitara Keeps Him 'on Toes'

Amid lockdown, Bollywood actors have been engaging with their fans and followers on social media from the confines of their homes and sharing anecdotes from their personal lives. Superstar Akshay Kumar wrote in reply to a comment on his latest Instagram update that he has been spending quality time with his family. He revealed further that his 7-year-old daughter Nitara has been keeping him on his toes and also that he lost to her in a bicycle race on Tuesday morning.

Have a look:

The little one also seems to be keeping her mother, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on her toes. Twinkle had recently shared a hilarious post through Instagram with a photo of her own face on which the make-up was done by Nitara. She lighted her eyebrows by comparing them to the late American comedian Groucho Marx's brows and wrote a funny caption, "The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition!"

Have a look:

Meanwhile, through his social media updates, Akshay Kumar has been keeping his fans and followers informed and aware of the precautions as advised by the health authorities in our country. He has repeatedly urged them to stay indoors in order to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay Kumar also pledged to donate a whopping Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES fund to help the distressed daily wage earners and labourers who have been the most affected by the nationwide lockdown. The actor also collaborated with other members of the film fraternity for Jackky Bhagnani's initiative 'Muskurayega India' to raise the spirits of people during the lockdown by giving them a message of hope for the future.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

The Housefull actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which was scheduled to release on March 24. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re which features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles. He will also feature in Raghava Lawrence directed horror comedy film Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani which is expected to release on OTT platform soon.

