Twinkle Khanna Gets A Makeover From Daughter Nitara With 'fleek Brows'; See Pic

The nationwide lockdown in India may have kept all the shoots of films and serials on halt, but many Bollywood celebrities have been leaving no stone unturned to entertain their fans. From giving sneak-peek into their quarantine to polishing their skills, B-town celebs are keeping fans entertained during this hard time. Joining the bandwagon, producer-actor Twinkle Khanna also shared a picture flaunting her daughter's makeup skills, as the little one gave her a makeover. But the fleek eyebrows turned out to be the highlight of the picture.

Interestingly, on May 14, 2020, Twinkle Khanna added a photo on her social media feed, which featured her. Twinkle is seen posing for the picture with an all-smiling face. Apart from the picture, she added a pinch of humour in the caption of her photo. Instagramming the picture, she wrote a caption that read, 'The little one has given me a fine makeover.' In the further caption, she took a funny jibe at her brows and wrote, 'Brows on fleek and all that jazz.' She also tagged Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Namrata Soni, who is a professional makeup artist. For her Twinkle added that 'watch out-you have some serious competition!' With a hashtag #grouchomarxeyebrows, she mentioned late American comedian-actor, Groucho Marx, who was also known for his thick eyebrows.

Check out the picture below:

Apart from this, Twinkle Khanna grabbed the headlines earlier this week as her column about the mother-daughter relationship was published in a leading daily. The Mela actor recalled her childhood and days spent with mother Dimple Kapadia. She also mentioned how life with her mother can sometimes be too much to handle.

She also won hearts on the internet when on the occasion of Mother's day, on May 10, 2020, she shared a video on her IGTV session. To raise a toast to the ‘perfectly imperfect’ mothers, the 46-year-old actor gave a shout out to mothers and shared what a mother actually wants for Mother’s Day. In the video message, she said, 'I am going to tell you what mother’s really want for Mother’s Day or what at least I want for Mother’s Day. I want to be free of all responsibilities for an entire day. I don’t want anyone to ask me any questions'.

