Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar & Others Who Played Good Samaritans, Donated For COVID Relief

Previously, fans saw many celebrities coming forward to spread awareness in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. We saw Bollywood celebs urging fans to stay at home and practice social distancing. Now, many celebs have also pledged to donate money and contribute to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Here is a list of a few Bollywood celebs who have made a donation.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The power couple Anushka Sharam and Virat Kohli shared a post via social media pledging that the duo will support the PM-CARES fund and the Chief’s Minister’s Relief fund in Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wrote how their hearts are breaking to look at people suffering. The duo mentioned they hope their contribution helps the country in some ways. However, the couple did not reveal how much money they are donating.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Tweet here:

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar has donated a whopping amount of Rs. 25 crores to the PM-CARES fund. Taking to Twitter, the actor announced how lives of the people are at stake and everyone should do something at such a peculiar situation. Twinkle Khanna also shared a tweet revealing how proud she feels because of this donation made by Akshay Kumar. The diva said how Akshay Kumar told her he had nothing when he started and now that he is at a position, he cannot hold back from doing whatever he can for those who have nothing.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is also going to donate to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The announcement was made by Katrina Kaif via Instagram. The diva expressed that it is heartbreaking to see people suffering due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Katrina Kaif did not reveal the amount she is going to donate.

Here are few other celebrities who have pledged to donate money:

Varun Dhawan

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Bhushan Kumar

Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind 🇮🇳@PMOIndia @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/mBBhuVgW1t — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/HbIuOKWL0C — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit.@TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia https://t.co/A0p2sAbGs8 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2020

Vicky Kaushal

Rajkummar Rao

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind🇮🇳❤️ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

