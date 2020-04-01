The Debate
Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar & Others Who Played Good Samaritans, Donated For COVID Relief

Bollywood News

Here is the list of a few Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, katrina Kaif who have donated to COVID-19 relief funds.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Previously, fans saw many celebrities coming forward to spread awareness in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. We saw Bollywood celebs urging fans to stay at home and practice social distancing. Now, many celebs have also pledged to donate money and contribute to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Here is a list of a few Bollywood celebs who have made a donation.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The power couple Anushka Sharam and Virat Kohli shared a post via social media pledging that the duo will support the PM-CARES fund and the Chief’s Minister’s Relief fund in Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wrote how their hearts are breaking to look at people suffering. The duo mentioned they hope their contribution helps the country in some ways. However, the couple did not reveal how much money they are donating.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Tweet here:

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar has donated a whopping amount of Rs. 25 crores to the PM-CARES fund. Taking to Twitter, the actor announced how lives of the people are at stake and everyone should do something at such a peculiar situation. Twinkle Khanna also shared a tweet revealing how proud she feels because of this donation made by Akshay Kumar. The diva said how Akshay Kumar told her he had nothing when he started and now that he is at a position, he cannot hold back from doing whatever he can for those who have nothing.

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is also going to donate to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The announcement was made by Katrina Kaif via Instagram. The diva expressed that it is heartbreaking to see people suffering due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Katrina Kaif did not reveal the amount she is going to donate.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Here are few other celebrities who have pledged to donate money:

Varun Dhawan

Bhushan Kumar

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma's Various Ventures Other Than Acting

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma 'heartbroken' As Labourer, Pregnant Wife Walk 100 Km Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Vicky Kaushal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma And Her Bollywood Songs That Start With The Alphabet 'B'

Rajkummar Rao

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma Shares List Of Artists & Songs That Keep Her Going Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
