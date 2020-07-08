Akshay Kumar Shares 'cute' Video Of Ravi Dubey's Nephew Singing 'Bala' Song; Watch

Akshay Kumar’s groovy track Bala from his recent film, Housefull 4 raged a storm on the internet with fans taking up the #BalaChallenge on social media and the recent one to join the club is television actor Ravi Dubey’s nephew. Ravi Dubey took to his Twitter handle to share a video of his nephew, which features the little munchkin watching the video of the Bala song, while he tries to emulate the lyrics. Soon after the video was posted, Akshay Kumar quickly retweeted the video and appreciated the little boy for ‘getting the lyrics right’. The actor also called it 'cute'. Take a look:

He’s got the lyrics bang on 😂 Too cute ♥️ https://t.co/EtAcsxJ1Bu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2020

With the video shared, Ravi Dubey revealed that his nephew is a big fan of Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s Bala song broke the internet, as many Bollywood celebrities too, took up the challenge and posted the video on their social media handles. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ganesh Acharya, too, took the challenge and jumped on the bandwagon.

All about Housefull 4

Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, in the leading roles, the plot of Housefull 4 switches between the 15th and the 21st-century epochs. Housefull 4 is reportedly also the most expensive comedy film in India, as scenes of the movie have reportedly been shot at various locations in Italy and in the dense jungles of Thailand. It has been directed by Farhad Samji.

On the work front

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bachchan Pandey, which is the remake of the South Indian hit film Veeram. The story of the film revolves around the life of a villager who battles his fiancée’s father to protect his family. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie promises to deliver Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar, making the film watch-worthy.

Reportedly the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading role. Akshay will be next seen in the upcoming sequel Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film follows the adventures of an Indian policeman. Akshay Kumar will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is all set for a Christmas 2020 release. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie also stars Virendra Saxena and Varsha Bollamma in prominent roles.

