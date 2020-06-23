Nia Sharma-Ravi Dubey & Other Memorable Pairs From Indian TV Shows That Fans Remember

Indian TV shows over the years have gained a lot of popularity among the masses. Daily soaps such as Beyhadh, Naagin, Jamai Raja, and many more have proved their worth and fans have stayed glued to their TV sets. Listed below are some of the most loved on-screen TV duos like Nia Sharma-Ravi Dubey, Jennifer Winget-Kushal Tandon and others that many fans would love to watch more of.

Popular on-screen TV duos fans would love to watch more

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey starred in the 2014 TV show, Jamai Raja. The show follows the life of Siddharth played by Ravi Dubey who plays the role of a hotelier and takes up the responsibility of repairing the relationship between his independent wife, Roshni, and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi. The love story between Sidharth and Roshni in Jamai Raja was immensely loved by fans however the show with a 7.3 rating on IMDb aired the final episode in March 2017.

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon was another pair immensely loved on-screen. They starred in the hit series, Beyhadh which aired back in 2016. The show's popularity was such that the makers came up with Beyhadh 2 which had its last episode in March 2020. The show overall has an IMDb rating of 7.6 and showcased the tale of Maya who fell in love with Arjun. The two got married, but Maya's obsession with her husband and her possessive behaviour led to the downfall of their marriage.

Mouni Roy & Arjun Bijlani

Mouni Roy & Arjun Bijlani starred in the first instalment of the Naagin series. The pair made headlines for their chemistry and was one of the most loved jodis back in 2015. The series after showcasing Mouni Roy & Arjun Bijlani went on to have a total of three seasons with an ensemble cast. Mouni Roy & Arjun Bijlani's performance as Ritik and Shivanya won the hearts of many fans. The show follows the tale of Ritik who falls in love with Shivanya, a Naagin who is out seeking the revenge of her parent's death.

Sanaya Irani & Barun Sobti

Sanaya Irani & Barun Sobti were one of the most loved pairs in on Indian television. The on-screen couple starred in the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The show was a huge hit and had several remakes to it. The show also had a small comeback. The show followed the tale of Arnav, a wealthy business tycoon who decided on ruining Khushi's reputation after he thought she had intentionally sabotaged one of his events. The show revolves around the love-hate relationship of Arnav and Khushi.

