Nia Sharma Or Aishwarya Sakhuja; Whose Chemistry With Ravi Dubey Created Magic On-screen?

Nia Sharma is a popular and talented TV actor who became a house-hold name when she was featured in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai in the role of Manvi and Jamai Raja in the role of Roshini. Nia Sharma’s popular on-screen pairing with Ravi Dubey is praised a lot. Ravi Dubey also starred screen with an actor named, Aishwarya Sakhuja. People loved the duo's chemistry as well. So, let’s see which on-screen pair, Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma or Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja rocked are more loved by fans-

Which on-screen pair do we love more?

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey featured in the popular TV show Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma essayed the role of Roshni Patel in the show while Ravi Dubey essayed the part of her love interest, Siddharth Khurana. The show, Jamai Raja was pretty popular among fans who adored viewing Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's lovely bond and rapport. Their on-screen Jodi was much loved and the show aired for three successive years. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma’s chemistry as Siddharth Khurana and Roshni Patel was immensely praised by the Television viewers, which brought them together again in a spin-off show.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey also starred in Jamai Raja 2.0 which aired on the digital platform of Zee 5 as a web series. Both the actors not only rock on-screen pairs but also share a great bond off-screen as well. Their unbreakable friendship is proved by this post of Nia Sharma.

The Man I always love to hate but also respect the most is @ravidubey2312 !! Happiest Birthday Raviiiii .. may our bond remain till eternity.. waiting to drive your X7 😉🥳😅❤️ coz it’s mine too.

Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja

To watch Ravi and Aishwarya on-screen, it is a treat for the fans. Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja were seen together on STAR Plus’ India’s Dancing Superstar. Ravi Dubey made his debut as a host on this show along with Aishwarya Sakhuja. The actor was not only excited to be back on television but also share the screen space with Aishwarya Sakhuja in a different role, that was of a host. This popular duo was also seen in the show Saas Bina Sasural that aired on Sony Entertainment Television India. Aishwarya Sakhuja essayed the role of Taanya Sharma and Ravi Dubey played the character of Prakash Chaturvedi in the show. The pairing was loved by the fans and the show aired for almost two consecutive years.

