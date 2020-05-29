Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey Talk About Their New Track 'Toxic'; Read More

The power couple, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have reunited on-screen after 10 years in their new track, Toxic. Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have over the years won the hearts of their fans with their mushy love after cupid struck for them on the sets of a TV Show.

However, their fans are overjoyed to witness them in a totally different avatar in the song, Toxic. The Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey starrer track, Toxic has been crooned by Badshaah. Recently, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey revealed to an online portal on what attracted them towards Toxic.

Also Read: Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey's 'Go Corona' Video Will Tickle Your Funny Bone; Watch

Sargun Mehta said that the song shows the other side of them

To this, Sargun Mehta said that people do not wish to see them pulling off cuddly and romantic things as they have seen the couple doing that on their social media as well as on several occasions. Sargun Mehta further said that fans usually have that particular image of the couple in their heads. The actor then went on to say that they chose Toxic as the track will showcase their 'other' side to their fans.

Also Read: Badshah & Payal Dev's 'Toxic' Song Featuring Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Released

Ravi Dubey revealed about the toxicity that most of the couples face

Ravi Dubey further spoke about the subject revolving the track saying that today, no relationship is immune to toxicity. He said that toxicity in a relationship can include ego issues, defensiveness, or aggression. He added that if couples can identify the bud of toxicity in the early stage of their relationship, then it can surely be saved. Ravi Dubey also said how nowadays couples are ready to let go of their relationship even if they face the smallest hurdle.

However, Ravi Dubey also mentioned that couples fail to realize that their relationship always deserves a second chance except for those which are beyond repair.

Also Read: Badshah And Payal Dev To Treat Fans Again With 'Toxic' After 'Genda Phool'; See Teaser

Sargun Mehta also revealed in the interview about working with Ravi after such a long time. To this, she said that Ravi is a perfectionist. Sargun Mehta also said that if it had not been for the Jamai Raja actor, she would not have done the song. Ravi Dubey has also directed the song and wife Sargun was also all praises for him saying that she was amazed at how he was able to pull off the song. She also gave a hint that they had some endearing fights but overall she revealed that it was a great experience working together on the song.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.