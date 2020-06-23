Akshay Kumar Gives Thumbs Up To Delhi Police Officer's Rendition Of 'Teri Mitti'; Watch

Akshay Kumar, on Tuesday, shared a video with a heartfelt rendition of the popular song 'Teri Mitti' from his 2019 film Kesari. The video shows a Delhi Police cop singing the beautiful verses of the song and strumming the guitar along with it.

Touched by the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :)" [sic]

Have a look:

Teri mitti -it's not just a song for me it's a feeling. My first viral video, After this I got so much appreciation. But I am still waiting for @akshaykumar sir's response 😊 #copthatsings #terimitti #AkshayKumar #rajatrathor #delhipolice pic.twitter.com/J4GGX6MCI1 — Teri Mitti Rajat Rathor (@RajatRathor_RJ) June 22, 2020

The Khiladi of Bollywood also shared a video message addressed to the police officer and thanked him for all the good work he has been doing. He praised him for his talent as he felt overjoyed on listening to the song and clapped for him.

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different ♥️ Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :) https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Akshay Kumar had shared another tribute on his social media sung by the original singer, B Praak contributing his vocals in a hard-hitting and moving number. The tribute song also shows various healthcare workers decked up in their protective gear heeding to the patients. Teri Mitti tribute song also showcased various snippets of the video which showed doctors being attacked on duty.

Have a look:

The emotionally impactful song has created ripples ever since it was ignored at a leading awards function earlier this year. However, it strikes a chord with frontline fighters whether it's in the war against COVID or the soldiers of the Indian Army at the national borders. The lyricist of this song, Manoj Muntashir, was recently left overwhelmed when he saw another video of the soldiers crooning his song.

He took to Twitter to share the video where a group of soldiers energetically sing the Kesari song during their bus journey. Manoj tweeted the lyrics of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha song, ‘Dil ki ye dhadkan theher ja, mil gayi manzil mujhe (I’ve reached my destination, heart, stop beating). He added that his words had reached the lips of soldiers and that there was nothing more for him to achieve.

Watch:

