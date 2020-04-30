Good News: ITBP Recreates 'Teri Mitti', Jalandhar Cops Celebrate Kid's B'day Amid Lockdown

The recent weeks have brought some good news for the world with many nations, including Canada, Spain and France starting to gradually relax the lockdown. Yet, there are people who are trying to spread positivity in their individual capacity by setting up joke stations, raising funds for healthcare workers. Here are the stories of ordinary people making extraordinary contributions in this hour of a global pandemic.

ITBP recreates 'Teri Mitti'

Indo Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) recently shared a musical tribute for all the workers battling coronavirus on the frontline. Taking to Twitter, the defence force posted a video clip wherein they recreated the Bollywood song Teri Mitti-Tribute. The initial lyrics of the song were composed by officials while the rest was from the song released last week.

ए देश मेरे तू जीता रहे...



आईटीबीपी जवान अर्जुन खेरियल द्वारा देश के कोरोना योद्धाओं को समर्पित

Dedicated to #CoronaWarriors by ITBP jawan Arjun Kheriyal#Covid19#ITBP

A TRIBUTE | Arjun kheriyal ft. Honey sandhu | B praak | Arko | Manoj Muntashir I Honey Sandhu Sandbeat studios pic.twitter.com/MphAPmwi6h — ITBP (@ITBP_official) April 29, 2020

Man who raised $56turns 100

World War II veteran, Captain Tom Moore, who had raised a record $56 million for the UK's National Health Service by completing laps around his garden reportedly turned 100 on April 29. He will be honoured with a Royal Air Force fly-past as he celebrates his 100th birthday today. Earlier, Captain Moore, with the support of millions and a walking frame, finished a laps goal that contributed the funds towards the NHS in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Not just that, Moore’s family raised donations to support healthcare workers using social media when he injured his hip.

People try different hairstyles

Pictures and videos of women chopping their own hair and men shaving their heads are doing rounds on social media ever since the lockdown has begun. People are sharing pictures of the adventurous experiments they have been doing on their hair amid the lockdown. The lockdown has been in place for more than a month now and closed salons have even forced celebrities to play with different hairstyles. Recently, actress Anushka Sharma shared a short clip, where she can be seen chopping her husband and the current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's hair. Mike Edwards, American football star also took to Twitter to ask his followers which hairstyle he should bring back after the quarantine is over.

Which hairstyle should I bring back after Quarantine. 1, 2, or 3? 😅 pic.twitter.com/PkajfaaSUv — Mike Edwards (@aireyys) April 23, 2020

Six-year-old sets up 'walk by' joke stand

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, major cities are under lockdown and millions of people remain confined to their homes. Therefore, in a bid to provide some relief to people during these bleak times of a global health crisis, a six-year-old boy decided to set up a drive-by, walk-by joke stand. Callaghan McLaughlin in Saanich, British Columbia delivers free humour to the visitors of his joke stand at his driveway to maintain a safe distance. According to international reports, because “there’s a lot of stress” in the world, he wanted to “get some smiles on people’s faces”.

Jalandhar police celebrates kid's birthday

A video posted by the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar on their official Twitter handle is winning hearts on the internet. In a heart-warming gesture, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police celebrated eight-year-old boy Harshil’s birthday during the nationwide lockdown. In the 24 second clip, the police can be seen singing the birthday song and cutting a cake for the young boy who seems extremely delighted for the kind gesture.

In another benevolent gesture, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police brought smile on eight years old Master Harshil by celebrating his birthday amidst curfew after his mother had appealed for it and thanked expressing gratitude to Jalandhar Police for the lovely celebration. pic.twitter.com/To5ykWinYT — cp.jal (@cp_jal) April 29, 2020

