Akshay Kumar's Best Comic Scenes From 'Housefull 2' That Will Leave You In Splits

Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Along with being among the best action heroes, Akshay is also well-known for his comic timing. A franchise of comedy film that has been making the audience laugh since almost a decade now is the Sajid Khan directorial, Housefull (2009). After the huge success of the first part, the makers decided to send the fans on yet another laughing ride with Housefull 2 (2012). Just like Housefull, Housefull 2 was also a multi-starrer film. The lead cast of Housefull 2 includes Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zarin Khan, and Shazahn Padamsee. Here are some quirky and rib-tickling moments of Akshay Kumar's from the comedy-drama, Housefull 2. Read ahead to know more-

Akshay Kumar's best comic timing in Housefull 2

Sunny’s shaking van

In this scene, Jolly (played by Riteish Deshmukh), Jai (played by Shreyas Talpade), and Akhri Pasta (played by Shakti Kapoor) go to Sunny (played by Akshay Kumar) for help. As soon as they arrive at the given address, they find nothing but a van parked at the corner of the road. They ask a waiter who is passing by about Sunny’s whereabouts and he tells them that he is inside the van. The waiter also asks them to be careful as the van is broken and shaking. The three enter the van somehow and settle down. To their surprise, they find Sunny sitting in a house robe, loosely open, making double meaning jokes with them. Sunny directly discusses the amount he will be paid and asks them to leave. This is one of Akshay Kumar’s best comic work from the movie.

Sunny and Jolly stuck with Fifi

As Henna (played by Asin) doesn’t like the company of Sunny and Jolly and asks them to give some dental care to her pet and shuts them in a room with ‘Fifi’. The two think that Fifi might be a cute dog, going by the name, but to their surprise, Fifi turns out to be a crocodile. Sunny and Jolly get very scared looking at the crocodile coming towards him and jump on top of a cupboard. When Jolly asks Sunny, what they are supposed to do now, the overconfident Sunny says that he has a plan. He gives the crocodile a sleeping pill. As they try to pull his teeth out, the reason the two were there in the first place, Fifi wakes up and the madness continues. Akshay Kumar’s comic timing in this scene is worth appreciation.

