Jitendra Kumar Starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Interesting And Lesser-known Facts

Jitendra Kumar made his dream Bollywood debut opposite the National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the Hitesh Kewalya directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. Even though Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is Jitendra Kumar's debut film into the world of Hindi Cinema, he is a well-known face in the digital universe.

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, the cast of the film also includes Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Maanvi Gaagro, and Sunita Rajwar in lead roles. Here are some interesting facts about Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan that you probably didn't know about-

Interesting facts about Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the directional debut of Hitesh Kewalya.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is the sequel to the 2017 film, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan which was based on erectile dysfunction.

It is focused on a gay love story and talks about same-sex marriage.

Hitesh Kewalya hopes that after his film, people will talk about homosexuality in a serious manner and not troll it.

Ayushmann Khurrana decided to watch this film with family and relatives together as he felt it is important for him to enjoy this moment with them.

It is the second time Ayushmann, Gajraj, and Neena have reunited for a film, after their award-winning, Badhai Ho (2018).

Gajraj Rao and Nina Gupta essay the role of a married couple in this movie. They did the same in their previous movie Badhaai Ho (2018).

Entry scene of the film is inspired from the climax scene of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

For the director, Hitesh Kewalya, it is important to break the stereotypical portrayal of the LGBTQ community.

Bhumi Pedenkar has a special appearance in this movie.

Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re from Saheb (1985) was recreated with Bappi Lahiri's voice being retained who also made an appearance in the song.

The movie is Ayushman Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's fourth time together on-screen.

The film is also the debut of Pankhuri Awastthy.

The movie released alongside Bhoot The Haunted Ship on 21 February 2020.

