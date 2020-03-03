The Debate
The Debate
Neena Gupta's Gorgeous Attires That Are Absolutely Perfect For The Wedding Season

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is a true blue fashionista. Here are some of Neena Gupta's attires that are absolutely perfect for the wedding season. Read on.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is one of the most acclaimed Bollywood stars and some of her most popular movies include Badhaai Ho, Mandi, Drishti, Cotton Mary, Utsav, Laila, Taniya, Susman, etc. The actress is also considered to be a true blue fashionista. Neena is often seen dishing out enviable fashion goals to her fans on social media. 

Listed below are some of Neena Gupta's Instagram photos donning outfits that are perfect for the wedding season.

Neena Gupta has a knack for fashion and she is extremely passionate about it. The renowned actress can easily turn a plain saree into a wedding attire by adding some chunky statement jewelry pieces.

Neena knows how to style well and add some great makeup and hairstyle to go with each of her looks. She has donned sarees, indo-western pieces to some great attires on multiple occasions. The actress also makes it a point to showcase her shoe collection. She has quite a rich taste in clothing and style overall. 

First Published:
