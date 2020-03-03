Neena Gupta's Gorgeous Attires That Are Absolutely Perfect For The Wedding Season

Neena Gupta is one of the most acclaimed Bollywood stars and some of her most popular movies include Badhaai Ho, Mandi, Drishti, Cotton Mary, Utsav, Laila, Taniya, Susman, etc. The actress is also considered to be a true blue fashionista. Neena is often seen dishing out enviable fashion goals to her fans on social media.

Listed below are some of Neena Gupta's Instagram photos donning outfits that are perfect for the wedding season.

READ:Neena Gupta Shares Her Past Relationship Experiences On Instagram, Fans Laud Her Bravery

READ:Fans Shower Love On Neena Gupta's 'timeless' Throwback Picture From 'Bhagwath Geeta'

Neena Gupta's outfits are perfect for the wedding season

READ:Neena Gupta Talks About Being A Single Parent & How Her Father Helped Her Raise Masaba

Neena Gupta has a knack for fashion and she is extremely passionate about it. The renowned actress can easily turn a plain saree into a wedding attire by adding some chunky statement jewelry pieces.

Neena knows how to style well and add some great makeup and hairstyle to go with each of her looks. She has donned sarees, indo-western pieces to some great attires on multiple occasions. The actress also makes it a point to showcase her shoe collection. She has quite a rich taste in clothing and style overall.

READ:Neena Gupta's Unrecognisable Blast From The Past Gets A Special Shoutout From Gajraj Rao

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.