Akshay Kumar Spills The Beans On Raghava Lawrence's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Controversy

After the success of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is all set to treat fans with the horror-comedy titled Laxmmi Bomb in 2020. In the film, Akshay Kumar will portray the role of a transgendered person. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

The film faced a crisis when director Raghava Lawrence decided to resign because of problems that he was facing in the team. While many also remained helpless, they categorised things and everything returned to normal. But here is what Akshay Kumar had to say about the Laxmmi Bomb controversy.

During an interview with a leading news portal, Akshay Kumar said, he had no idea what happened. Shabina Khan, producer and Raghava spoke and sorted out the issue.

Raghava is one of the finest directors when it comes to making a horror film. Akshay respects him as a filmmaker. They started shooting after the episode, and since then, nobody has even mentioned the incident. As per Akshay, it is all good between them now.

Raghava Lawrence indicated that he was not recognised by the creators of the film. In a long note that Raghava posted on Twitter, he explained that there were several reasons behind the decision to leave the film, one of which was the fact that he had not been informed before the first appearance poster was released and had learned of it from a third party. This had made him very upset.

Talking about his character and how comfortable Akshay Kumar was in donning the saree look he said that he was comfortable in a saree and had no problem shooting in it. He loves doing tricky stuff.

It is one of the most difficult characters he has ever played. He had to internalise the character and get the body language right. The film Laxmmi Bomb is all set to release on the silver screens on June 5, 2020, and will have a box office clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

