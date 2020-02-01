Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor Starrer Good Newwz To Release In Hong Kong; Poster Out

After winning millions of hearts in India and key international markets, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani's latest offering Good Newwz is all set to release in Hong Kong. The laughter-riot released in India on December 27, 2019, minted over 200 crores in India alone. The movie was well-received by the audience and critics alike.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz to release in theatres in Hong Kong

On February 1, the production team of the movie took to their social media handle and dropped the Chinese poster for the movie. It has been officially announced that the movie will release in Hong Kong on February 13, 2020. Ever since the poster release, the internet has been taken by storm as the fans of the movie stars cannot seem to wait how the movie is received in the Chinese markets.

Check out the Chinese poster below.

The poster features the main characters from the movie and gives details about the release date in the country of Hong Kong. Apparently the stars have fans in Hong Kong as well because as soon as the poster released, it started receiving overwhelming response from fans of the actors.

Good Newwz: About the movie

Good Newwz is about two couples trying to get pregnant through In vitro fertilisation method. Things change when two doctors goof up their IVF process. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta.

Image Credits: Diljit Dosanjh Twitter

