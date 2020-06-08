Akshay Kumar Set To Fly To London For 'Bell Bottom' Shoot In July?

Akshay Kumar has lately been spending time with his family while he is quarantined at home amidst the lockdown. According to a leading daily, the actor is all set to fly to London as soon as the lockdown is lifted, for the shoot of his next film, Bell Bottom. The film is said to be a periodic drama that will be directed by Ranjit Tiwary.

Akshay Kumar flying to London after lockdown

Akshay Kumar has been using his time constructively while he is settled at home amidst the Coronavirus related lockdown. It was earlier revealed that the actor has been spending his days reading various scripts while also spending quality time with his family. The actor will soon be seen in a film called Bell Bottom which is being directed Ranjit Tiwary. Akshay Kumar will also be teaming up with producer Nikkhil Advani after their previous super hit film, Airlift. The shooting of the film is expected to begin right after the lockdown is lifted. The high-budget film will reportedly be shot in London and actor Akshay Kumar is planning to fly out for the same in July.

Akshay Kumar has quite a few films lined up for release in the coming months. The release of his mega-budget film Sooryavanshi has been stalled due to the pandemic and is expected to hit the theatres once the lockdown is lifted. His comedy-drama film Laxmmi Bomb will release on an OTT platform due to such unprecedented times. He will also be seen in a film based on the life of the great ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

About Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is a Rohit Shetty action film which was supposed to release in March 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and the lockdown being exercised, the film had to be pushed to another date. At a time when a wide range of films are being released on various OTT platforms considering the losses, Sooryavanshi makers have decided to stick to theatrical release as they are of the belief that this piece must be watched in the theatre for a good experience. It stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

