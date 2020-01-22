Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' Beats '3 Idiots' To Become Her Second Highest-grossing Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz has made a good amount at the box office so far. The film has still been making money despite multiple new releases in the weeks that followed. It has made more than ₹202 crores, leaving behind 3 Idiots which was her second-highest-grossing film.

Good Newwz leaves 3 Idiots behind

Good Newwz has become actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second highest-grossing film ever. The first remains Bajarangi Bhaijaan, which made around ₹320 crores at the box office. The second highest-grossing film before the release of Good Newwz was the Aamir Khan film 3 Idiots. The film had made ₹202 crores in its time.

Good Newwz has now crossed that bar by reportedly earning ₹202.02 crores so far. The film is yet to make more as it is still screening in multiple theatres across the country.

A number of things seem to have worked for the film Good Newwz. The film continued to do well in spite of releases like Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. There have also been Hollywood releases like 1917 and Deloitte. The film had a good cast which worked in its favour.

It also had great reviews even though the film was based on a taboo topic. Good Newwz also saw the return of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan as a couple, which was loved by the viewers.

About Good Newwz

Good Newwz was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2019. The film was directed by Raj Mehta, who also contributed to the script of the film. The film stars actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Good Newwz was based on the topic of surrogacy. A comic twist was given to the plot of the film. It is being loved by people across all states.

