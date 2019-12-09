From Gully Boy To Mission Mangal; Bollywood Blockbuster Hits Of 2019

Indian cinema has witnessed huge releases in the year 2019. Some of the most memorable films have released this year that received immense appreciation and wide recognition. Here are 2019 Bollywood movies that have not only done well at the box office but also won the hearts of the audience.

Best films of the year 2019, month-wise

January

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The military action film did well at the box office. The lead actor Vicky Kaushal was also praised for his role in the movie. The film was a directorial debut of Aditya Dhar.

February

Gully Boy

Ranveer, Alia and Siddhant acting was phenomenal in the film. The film was also selected as the best international feature film at the 92nd academy awards. Gully Boy also emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2019.

March

Luka Chuppi

The co-star of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie is about two couples and their live-in relationship. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

April

The Tashkent Files

The movie is about the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The Tashkent Files stars Naseeruddin Shah Mithun Chakraborty and Shweta Basu Prasad lead roles. It was a box-office sleeper hit.

May

De De Pyaar De

The film is about a middle-aged person who decides to marry a girl who is almost half his age. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali, who made his directorial debut with the film.

June

Kabir Singh

The plot of the movie revolves around Kabir Singh and his girlfriend Preeti Sikka. Kabir Singh's role is played by Shahid Kapoor and Preeti's character is played by Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga.

July

Super 30

The movie is a biographical film of Anand Kumar, who is a mathematics teacher. The character is played by Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl.

August

Mission Mangal

The film is loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti. Co-star of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and many more.

September

Chhichhore

The movie received mix reviews at the box office. Fans also said that Chhichhore was like a second part of the movie 3 Idiots. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in their respective roles

October

War

The movie is about an Indian soldier assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue. The movie includes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. War set the record for the highest opening day collection for a Bollywood film in India.

November

Bala

The story of the film is about a person who suffers from male pattern baldness. The social problem comedy film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

December movies expected to be blockbuster hits

Good Newwz

The comedy film is about two couples tryst with in vitro fertilisation. The trailer of the movie is already released and fans are excited for the release of the film. The movie will be released on December 27, 2019, and stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

Dabangg 3

The movie is the third instalment of the Dabanng franchise. It stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more. Saiee Manjrekar will make her debut in Bollywood with the movie. The movie will release on December 20, 2019.

