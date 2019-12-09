'Kurbaan' To 'Mission Mangal', Here're Bollywood Film Posters That Created Controversies

Bollywood and controversies go hand on hand. Sometimes more than for the content, Bollywood projects make the headlines for their posters and teasers. Here is a list of a few films, which sparked controversies for their posters:

Mission Mangal

The multi-starrer is one of the most recent examples of creating buzz because of its posters. The film features five-female actors in the lead. Reportedly, the poster offended the audience for giving Akshay Kumar more space than the other five-lead actors. However, all the female lead actors stood in the support of the makers and responded in favour of the Mission Mangal team.

The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture is one of the boldest women-centric films delivered by the Hindi cinema ever. The strong lead character Silk and her relationship with three men were quite evident in its poster. Reportedly, a petitioner from Andhra Pradesh requested the police to book Vidya Balan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also Indian Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The film garnered a positive response after its release.

(Image Source - IMDb)

Dirty Politics

Mallika Sherawat has not made any silver screen appearance for a while. She was last seen in the film Dirty Politics. Though the film was a debacle at the box-office, it gained much attention even before its release. The poster of the film featuring Mallika sitting at the top of a car draped in the national flag of India offended the patriotic population. Reportedly, the Hyderabad HC issued notice against the producer, K. C Bokadia.



(Image Source - IMDb)

Kurbaan

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kurbaan was embroiled in controversy when a political party of Maharashtra objected to the movie's poster that showed Kareena’s back. According to the reports, the political party also sent a bunch of sarees to Kareena's home. Though the makers of the film didn't react about it in any media interaction, Saif said that if the promotional images had offended anyone unknowingly, then the matter would be looked in to.

(Image Source - IMDb)

