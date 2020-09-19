Sanjay Dutt To Resume Shooting For Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Prithviraj' Post-Diwali

Actor Sanjay Dutt who recently jetted off to Dubai with his wife Maanayata Dutt to meet his children has been an absolute lion heart as he is finishing all his shooting commitments even when he is battling his health condition. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the actor will be resuming shoot for the YRF big-budget historical Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar post-Diwali.

Sanjay Dutt to finish pending work on Prithviraj

A trade source reveals to the leading web portal that the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor has finished approximately 85-90 percent of Prithviraj’s shoot already and he has just 5 to 6 days of shoot left now. The source further revealed that Sanjay Dutt has finished maximum portions of principle photography and he will be resuming the Prithviraj shoot immediately post Diwali. The actor has been finishing all his shooting commitments since the time his medical conditions were not good. The makers are planning this shoot basis this time window and will wrap up the entire film immediately.

Maanayata shared pictures while they were en route to Dubai and fans were stoked to see the actor. Maanayata shared the pictures from their private jet where the couple can be seen striking a pose together. She shared the picture on her Instagram story and captioned it “Enroute life” along with a heart-shaped emoticon. Apart from this, Maanayata Dutt also shared a picture of the beautiful surprise that Sanjay received inside the flight. She shared the picture of a cup of coffee with Sanjay’s picture made with cocoa powder on the coffee.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj stars superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead and the ethereal beauty Manushi Chhillar has been cast opposite him in the big-budget extravaganza. Manushi plays the role of Sanyogita in the film. Sanjay will be seen in the film with Akshay and Manushi. The film is based on the life of the Chahamana Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film was announced on Akshay’s birthday last year with a motion poster video and it left everyone excited. Seeing Sanjay and Akshay together on the screen has been an exciting point for fans. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films.

