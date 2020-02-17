Akshay Kumar To Star In ATF Chairman MS Bitta's Biopic? Details Inside

Akshay Kumar is a popular Bollywood actor. Having done over 130 films in his career. Akshay Kumar is popular for his versatile roles in the film industry. He had four major films release in 2019 and has another two lined up for the first half of 2020. According to reports from popular media portals, the actor has been offered another movie which will be based on the life of Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, the chairman of the All-India Anti-terrorist Front.

Read | Akshay Kumar Shares 'three Generations In One Frame'; Fans Ask For 'Hera Pheri 3' Update

MS Bitta's Biopic

Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, also known as M. S. Bitta, is the chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF). He was the former President of Indian Youth Congress. Bollywood has always seen many biopics. Apart from sports biopics, filmmakers have started showing its audiences famous personalities and documenting important events in Indian history and politics.

Read | Top Akshay Kumar Movies With Raveena Tandon: 'Mohra', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' & Others

The movie is being produced by Reliance Entertainment and the production house had bought the rights to the movie a while back. According to a popular media portal, while discussing whom to pick for the role, Akshay Kumar was their immediate pick. Akshay Kumar was the first choice of the producers as they believed that he is well known for backing films which have a patriotic and nationalistic feel to it.

Akshay Kumar's response to doing MS Bitta's biopic

It has been reported by various media channels that Akshay Kumar has shown keen interest in the project and has really liked the script of the film. Akshay Kumar has reportedly studied the life of MS Bitta. As reported by various media portals, the actor has not given the producers a nod but is in the process of doing so. Reportedly, the producers have been planning a meet between Akshay Kumar and MS Bitta.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi will release by the end March and Laxmmi Bomb hits screens on Eid. Reportedly, he has Prithviraj Chauhan's biopic and Bell Bottom in the pipeline. Apart from these, he would be seen in a special role in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

Read | Akshay Kumar Asks For 'suggestions' After Wifey Twinkle Khanna Pulls Up A Prank On Him

Read | Best Akshay Kumar Movies In Which He Costarred With The Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.