Akshay Kumar Terms Pulwama Martyrs 'Bharat Ke Veer', Lata Mangeshkar, Others Honour Jawans

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar termed the martyrs of the Pulwama attack as 'Bharat Ke Veer'. Lata Mangeshkar, Mohanlal, others honoured the jawans for their sacrifices

Akshay

The horrific attack that martyred 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) brought back sad memories for the citizens on Friday. Not just the netizens, even the celebrities got emotional as they remembered the dastardly attack and sacrifices of the soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous other politicians conveyed their respects to the personnel. 

READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol & Yami Gautam Pay Stirring Tributes To Pulwama Martyrs

Celebrities from the film industry also took to Twitter on Friday to share their feelings. 

Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohanlal, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Kirron Kher posted heartfelt tributes to the martyrs. 

Akshay termed them ‘Bharat Ke Veer’, while writing how the soldiers showed ‘greater love for the country’ on the day of love, referring to Valentine’s Day. The actor added that their sacrifices will always be remembered and that country had neither forgotten it, nor forgiven their perpetrators. 

READ: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi's Pulwama Remarks, Warns, "Stop Defaming Our Country"

Lata Mangeshkar shared a video of her song titled Jo Samar Me Ho Gaye Amar to convey her thoughts. 

Mohanlal called the matyrs ‘brave men’, while sharing that the country will ‘forever be indebted’ to them.  

Suniel Shetty termed as ‘bravehearts.’ 

Posting an image of the martyred soldiers, John Abraham wrote that they were ‘always in our hearts.’ 

Actor-MP Kirron Kher shared a quote to honour the sacrifices of the soldiers and a photograph of the jawans wrapped in the Indian flag. She wrote how India will always be proud of them. 

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and many others had also expressed their tributes. 

READ: MoS Home Kishan Reddy Slams Rahul's 'Pulwama Benefit' Question, Hints At Pakistan's Hand

Pulwama attack 

40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide bomb blast when their vehicle was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack. India had retaliated, with the Indian Air Force’s airstrikes destroying the JeM terror base camps a few days later. 

READ: AIMIM's Waris Asks 'Why Is No One In Govt Held Accountable?' Over Pulwama, Silent On Pak

 

 

