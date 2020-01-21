Akshay Kumar Takes His Mother To A Casino In Singapore To Celebrate Her 80th Birthday

Akshay Kumar has always been on the forefront when it comes to expressing their love for family members. Akshay Kumar recently shared a video of him and his mother, Aruna Bhatia in order to express his immense love for her. Akshay Kumar proved that he is an amazing son as he flew to Singapore to be with his mother on her 80th birthday. Read more to know about Akshay Kumar’s post on his Twitter.

Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino 🎲 pic.twitter.com/tS2nC7T3Qy — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 21, 2020

Akshay Kumar's video with his mother, Aruna Bhatia

Akshay took her to her favourite place that is a casino which really made her day special. The Khiladi 786 star posted a video on his Twitter where he is seen pointing at a Casino named on a signboard. His mom is seen sitting on a wheel-chair in the video. Akshay Kumar has been an active user of social media and has won the hearts of the fan with his posts.

Akshay Kumar's post for Twinkle Khanna

Akshay took to his Twitter account to share a picture of him and Twinkle Khanna. Akshay had some makeup on his face which looks like a monster. He also humorously captioned the picture with “visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like”. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are known for being a fun-loving couple. They often play pranks on each other, but Khanna surely has the top spot in the prank game. But it looks like Akshay won this round with his latest twitter post.

Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see 😜

All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/godUSCKs0h — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2020

