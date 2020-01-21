Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz' Set To Beat 'Mission Mangal' To Become His 2nd Highest-grosser

Good Newwz during the initial days of its release did a very good business at the box office. The movie stood strong even after days of its release and also after facing good competition from several movies including Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The comedy-drama has grossed a total of ₹ 201.34 crores and is all set to surpass the business of Mission Mangal and become Akshay Kumar’s second-highest grosser of all time.

Good Newwz turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. Despite having limited screens, the movie grossed a good amount at the box office. However, it may get difficult for the movie to beat the collections of Housefull 4 as it may face a huge competition with Panga and Street Dancer 3D releasing next week. It has become the third consecutive movie of Akshay Kumar to enter the 200 crore club after Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

Good Newwz received immense appreciation from all over the world. However, the movie faced criticism too regarding its anti-adoption view. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar was asked about the same. The actor clarified the fact explaining that in the movie when the doctor tells Deepti that she will have to stop working if she and Varun go for IVF, his character immediately asks the doctor if he can continue to work. This explains that his character is a self-centered person in the movie.

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar said that he admires those critics who do all this but he requests them to watch a film as a film and stop dissecting it unnecessarily. Talking about the movie Good Newwz, he said that he never knew that the seed was right and the movie would turn out to be so good. He also mocked about the swapping subject and said that he has previously done a film on wife swapping and this is based on sperm swapping, so he thinks the swapping part works.

Akshay Kumar was also questioned about how he mastered the art of choosing scripts over the years. The actor answered that nobody can do that because things are changing so quickly. He further added that the actors need to keep up with the pace or else people will overtake them. All the actors have to do is just pray that they keep on surviving. The actor concluded his answer saying that it has been 30 years that he has survived in the industry and he just wants to survive more and more till they shoot him down.

