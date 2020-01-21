Akshay Kumar To Play A Cameo In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'? Director Anees Bazmee Clarifies

Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting his numerous upcoming projects. The actor has always managed to grab the attention of the audience with his quirky scripts. He has tickled the funny bone of the audience and has also delivered many high-octane films.

Apart from the Hera Pheri series, he left a lasting impression on the audience with his performances in the 2007's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan. Ever since the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa was announced, Akshay Kumar fans have been waiting to know more about the project.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be directed by Anees Bazmee. In many media interactions, Anees Bazmee has repeatedly talked about Akshay Kumar's cameo in the film.

READ | Will 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Be A Ghost Story? Director Anees Bazmee Spills The Beans

A recent report published by a leading news portal can provide a clear picture to the audience and fans, who are wondering about the same. While talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, director Anees Bazmee said that justifying Akshay Kumar's presence in a cameo is not possible. He also mentioned that Akshay Kumar is a very big and busy star.

Furthermore, he added that he doesn't think that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team would be able to accommodate him. Wrapping up the conversation, the Pagalpanti director said that Akshay Kumar will surely wish all the best to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team. Reportedly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has completed the first schedule and will soon head towards Jaipur for the rest of the schedule. The film will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead.

READ | Akshay Kumar Shares Funny Post To Wish Wife Twinkle Khanna A Happy Anniversary | See Pic

Anees Bazmee's statement looks quite evident as Khiladi Kumar has many films in his kitty including Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. He will soon be seen playing a cop in Rohit Shetty's next directorial, Sooryanvanshi. The action-drama, also starring Katrina Kaif, is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

READ | Harbhajan Singh Makes Fans Go Berserk After Asking Akshay Kumar To Play Cricket With Him

READ | Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 To Have A Different Plot, 2 Songs From The Original Film

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan Instagram*)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.