Akshay Kumar And Team Join Puja Bhagnani As She Gives The Mahurat Clap For 'Bell Bottom'

Akshay Kumar and team Bell Bottom have been making headlines lately after they flew to the United Kingdom to commence the shoot of their highly-anticipated espionage thriller. Yesterday, Akshay shared a video of himself as he announced the commencement of Bell Bottom's filming by undertaking all the safety norms. However, co-producer Jackky Bhagnani's mother Puja Bhagnani was the one who gave the mahurat clap for Bell Bottom.

Team 'Bell Bottom' starts filming after taking Lord Ganesha's blessings

Earlier this month, the cast and crew of Bell Bottom flew to the UK for their first shoot schedule and were in quarantine for 14 days. Now, the makers have finally begun the shoot of the upcoming film yesterday, announced lead actor Akshay Kumar himself on social media.

However, before starting the schedule of the film in the UK, the cast and crew of Bell Bottom took Lord Ganesha's blessings while Jackky Bhagnani's mother Puja Bhagnani also marked her presence on the sets of the film.

Puja Bhagnani not only graced the first day of the shoot with her presence but also gave the mahurat clap for Pooja Entertainment's thriller. Present at the mahurat were Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi alongside producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh and director Ranjit M Tewari. The principal shooting of Bell Bottom began in London on August 20, 2020, and is slated to release next year on April 2.

The film is set in the 1980s and its screenplay is said to be inspired by true events. Akshay Kumar will reportedly be seen essaying the role of a spy in the movie. If the grapevines are to be believed, the film will showcase the tale one of India's forgotten heroes. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor as one of the leading ladies, alongside Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Yesterday, Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a video from the sets of the film to announce its filming and wrote, "lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck "

Check out his post below:

