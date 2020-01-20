Akshay Kumar Takes To Social Media To Reveal His 'Monday Vibes'

After a very successful year, rather decade at the box office, Akshay Kumar is geared up to hit 2020 with a bang. Often referred to as the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay gave four critically as well as commercially lauded blockbusters in 2019 comprising Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. Akshay is all set to grind harder this year as the Kesari actor is suited-up to welcome new challenges with open arms, which is pretty evident from his latest Instagram post.

Akshay Kumar reveals his Monday vibes

Akshay Kumar's photos are mostly deemed full of life by his admirers and with his recent post, Akshay is giving some major goals to his fans with his dedication and passion for work combined with fashion and style goals. Kumar took to Instagram to share a picture wherein he's all decked up donning a black three-piece suit which he paired with a checkered tie and sunglasses. He captioned the picture writing, "Either you run the day or the day runs you 👊🏻 #MondayVibes #LetsDoThis"

Akshay's last Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles did exceedingly well as the film grossed more than ₹ 200 Crores in India itself and entered the ₹200 Crore club. The film is still successfully running at the box office though competing with some other big banner movies.

On the career front, Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his fans this year too, with several box office releases including the Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmmi Bomb, the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, the Prakash Dwivedi directorial Prithviraj, and the Hera Pheri 3.

