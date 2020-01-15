Akshay Kumar's Unique Recipe To Make This Simple Avocado Toast

Akshay Kumar is known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and it is only for all the right reasons. Akshay has advocated about health at many events to speak about fitness, exercise, yoga and karate. Here is one such instance that recently surfaced when the Good Newwz star revealed about what he takes in his dabba and it is not something unattainable. Akshay shared his dabba recipe after he got nominated by his wife Twinkle Khanna on Instagram. Check out the avocado on toast recipe by the Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar that he recently shared.

Avocado toast recipe

Use toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread for the toast.

Start with mashing a ripe avocado.

Add olive oil and Rapeseed oil with the ripe avocado.

Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt with chaat masala.

Spread the mashed avocado on the bread slices.

Garnish the toast with pomegranate seeds.

'What's in your dabba'

B-Town couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently took to their Instagram handle to start a campaign — 'What's in your dabba'. The initiative is all about 'eating clean'. The stars also shared the recipes of their healthy treats and further nominated celebrities to share their stories. While Twinkle had yummy beetroot tikkis, Akshay shared his avocado on toast and chia pudding recipe.

On the work front, Akshay is all set with his next release on March 27, 2020. The movie Sooryavanshi will see Akshay in the role of an ATS officer. A sneak peek of the much-awaited film was recently released on social media. Sooryavanshi will mark the first collaboration of the Khiladi actor and director Rohit Shetty whereas Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space after a long time in Sooryavanshi.

