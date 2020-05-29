Akshay Kumar Talks About Feeling Anxious When It Comes To His Family And Close Ones

Akshay Kumar recently spoke about how he feels in these unprecedented times when there is a lot of negativity around due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He mentioned that he feels worried for the people around him as health is the factor that will be affected the most. Akshay Kumar also revealed how he has been spending lockdown time with his family.

Akshay Kumar feels anxious for his family

Akshay Kumar has lately been following the social distancing measures in order to curb the spread of COVID 19 according to the regulations laid down by the government. The actor’s much-awaited film Sooryavanshi also had to be postponed due to the pandemic and the lockdown issues. He recently spoke to a leading daily about how he has been spending his lockdown days in a little bit of anxiety. He told the daily that he is not generally the one to worry unnecessarily and tries to be happy in life. However, in such a situation with such gravity, he has been feeling uneasy about the well-being of his loved ones.

He also spoke about how there are a few close people in his life and feeling considerate about them is a very normal thing. He revealed that when he gives their well-being a thought, he often ends up feeling anxious about it. Akshay Kumar also said that there is nothing more important to him than his kids and elders who are close to him. Further speaking about his lockdown time, Akshay Kumar said that he has been spending a lot of time with his mother lately. They also play a game of cards every day after they have their dinner.

About Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is an action film that was scheduled to release right before the lockdown was imposed. The film revolves around the chief of the anti-terrorism squad of India. It has been directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Karan Johar. Sooryavanshi has a huge star-cast and hence has a lot of buzzes was created amongst the audience. The cast includes actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

