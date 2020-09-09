Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Anupam Kher Wishes His 'Special 26' Co-star With Pics; See Post

As Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrates his 53rd birthday today (on September 9), his Special 26 co-star, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to wish the latter by sharing two unseen images with him. The pictures feature Anuman Kher and Akshay Kumar's posing together for the camera. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Anupam Kher's post for Akshay Kumar

In the picture shared by Anupam Kher on Akshay Kumar's birthday, they both look dapper as they pose for the camera. Along with the picture, Anupam Kher penned a few words for Akshay. They read as, ''Happy birthday my dearest friend @akshaykumar. I love and admire you for many reasons. The list can be endless. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Stay Blessed and stay safe". The two have worked in various films together such as Special 26, Toilet: Ek prem Katha, The Shaukeens, Hey Baby, and Desi boys.

As soon as Akshay Kumar's photos were shared, fans rushed to give their reactions to the photos. Fans complimented the duo for their work together in various films. They wrote birthday wishes in the comments for Akshay Kumar's birthday. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Anupam Kher's Instagram

Anupam Kher's Instagram is often filled with his work-life posts and posts of his family. Kher has about 3.9 million followers on Instagram. He recently shared a video of his son Sikander Kher wherein he is taking revenge from his son. His son shares videos correcting Anupam Kher's English. This time Anupam Kher decided to roast his son by asking him to translate Hindi numbers. Take a look at the video on Anupam Kher's Instagram:

Apart from sharing his projects with his audience, the actor also shares videos of himself talking on certain topics. He is very vocal about his opinions. In another recent video on Anupam Kher's Instagram, he has asked the audience to take extra precautions during the lockdown as the government is slowly easing the lockdown restrictions. In his caption, he wrote, "Life is trying it's level best to be NORMAL. But #covid19 continues to be ABNORMAL. So stay safe while we continue to believe in the power of optimism and positivity. Please share this video. Love and prayers always''.

