Akshay Kumar Thanks transgender Rights Activist For Calling 'Laxmmi Bomb' 'dhamaakedaar'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently reacted to transgender rights activist Laxminarayan Tripathi’s tweet applauding Laxmmi Bomb trailer. He took to social media and expressed gratitude for the same through his official Twitter handle. In the video, Laxminarayan Tripathi shared her excitement after watching the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb. Check out how Akshay Kumar responded to the tweet. Read on:

Akshay Kumar reacts to transgender rights activist calling Laxmmi Bomb 'Dhamaakedaar'

The makers of Akshay Kumar released the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb featuring Kiara Advani. Among fans and fellow celebs, transgender rights activist Laxminarayan Tripathi shared a tweet lauding the same through her official Twitter account on October 9, 2020, Friday. Akshay Kumar reacted to her video on the micro-blogging platform with a heartfelt message.

The actor expressed his excitement and thanked her for showering love. He wrote, “This means a lot. Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another. Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai”. Alongside the message, Kumar dropped a heart and joined-hands emoticon. Check out Akshay Kumar’s response to Laxminarayan Tripathi’s tweet:

This means a lot ♥️ Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another 🙏🏻 Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai :) https://t.co/JWlcFryTcQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Response to Akshay Kumar's reaction post

Within a few hours of reacting to the video, Akshay Kumar garnered more than 600 retweets, 12 quote tweets, and over 3800 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star shared their responses in the comment section of the post. Many among them expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, hugs, and heart-eyed smileys, to name a few. Check out their replies:

Laxminarayan Tripathi lauds Laxmmi Bomb trailer

In the video, transgender rights activist Laxminarayan Tripathi appreciated the Laxxmi Bomb trailer and found a similarity in their name. She also called it Dhamakedaar and Dhamaal. Moreover, the activist said that if the trailer was that good, the movie would be even better. In the caption accompanying her post, Laxminarayan Tripathi wrote, “What a Diwali dhamaaka @akshaykumar and @advani_kiara !! #laxmmibombtrailer dekh ke maza aa gaya! Shayad naam mein hi kuch khaas hai”. Check out the video that she shared on Twitter:

What a Diwali dhamaaka @akshaykumar and @advani_kiara!! #laxmmibombtrailer dekh ke maza aa gaya! Shayad naam mein hi kuch khaas hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/0qG4OjcTGj — Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (@ImLaxmiNarayan) October 9, 2020

