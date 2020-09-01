Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Actress Yami Gautam, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has been sharing pictures of her quarantine time at home. Recently, the actress treated fans with an amazing picture with sister Surilie Gautam. In the picture, the two sisters can be seen oozing love while twinning and matching attires and posing for a stunning selfie.

Yami Gautam twins with sister Surilie Gautam

In the picture on Instagram, both the sisters are looking surreal as they don matching red traditional attires. The tilak on their forehead compliments their overall look. While captioning the post, the Bala actress kept it simple by writing “Pray and love” along with heart-shaped emoticons. Several fans of the actress were awestruck by the beauty of the two sisters in the picture and poured in their love. One of the users commented that both the sisters are looking “extremely beautiful.” Another fan who was flawed by the beauty of the two sisters called the two as “gorgeous stunning angels.” A third user chimed in and praised the beauty of the two and wrote, “pretty angels.” Another fan of the actress complimented the sisters and commented, “looking splendid.”

Meanwhile, sometime back, Yami Gautam posted a series of yoga poses on Instagram talking about how it helped her during the lockdown. The actor also opened up about her neck injury which made life difficult for her. However, her sister Surilie found one of her yoga poses to be so hilarious that she fell down laughing. On Yami Gautam's Instagram, the actor posted a couple of yoga poses and opened up about taking care of one's health. Among the numerous comments that poured in on the actor's posts, one was of her sister, Surilie. Apparently, the latter found Yami's particular yoga pose hilarious and she fell down in the other room laughing. Taking to the comment section, she mentioned: "aaaammmiiiiii, I've fallen laughing in the other room.”In the latest yoga posts, Yami Gautam opened up about suffering a neck injury. She revealed how the various side activities that come with being an actor like dancing, traveling, uncomfortable footwear, physical activities, and action have also adversely affected her situation. However, during the lockdown, she got the opportunity to explore the world of yoga.

(Image credit: Surilie Gautam/ Instagram)

