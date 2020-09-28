When Lata Mangeshkar Almost Lost Her Voice: 'Many Thought It Was The End For Me'

Back in 1961, Lata Mangeshkar experienced something odd in her career. A report by National Herald stated that while the music mogul had had already become the voice of the nation in that year, in a turn of events, her voice began to trouble her to the extent that recordings began to get cancelled. The report added that a lot of Lata Mangeshkar's well-wishers believed she was being 'slow-poisoned'. However, the singer blamed it on sinus infection.

Soon, composer-singer Hemant Kumar roped in Lata Mangeshkar for the song, Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil. The report added that Lata Mangeshkar recalled the past and said that 'many thought it was the end for her' and added that 'she just couldn’t sing'. More so, Lata also recalled that she tried to sing Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil thrice and added that 'each time, she found her voice faltering'.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar gives touching tribute to Dev Anand on birth anniversary; shares memories

Adding to this, Lata Mangeshkar said that she told Hemant Kumar, the director of Kahin Deep Jale Kahin, to go ahead and record the song with someone else, as she felt there was seriously something wrong. However, Hemant was 'adamant' that he would record the song with her and also said that there would be no song if it wasn't her, stated Lata Mangeshkar. Speaking about how Kumar helped her recover, the Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai singer remarked that Hemant gave her the strength and apart from him, the entire entertainment industry prayed for her.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar celebrates iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra's legacy with a song from 'Chandni'

Furthermore, Mangeshkar exclaimed that it 'was a very challenging phase for her' and added that she 'could have given up on her career so early'. However, she refused to listen to what others said and recorded the song for Hemant. The same report mentioned that the jealous rivals had arranged to poison her voice and that's how she almost lost it in 1961.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic sends a picture of Corona beer to former Milan CEO after testing positive

Lata Mangeshkar's birthday

Music mogul Lata Mangeshkar, who has given the industry a slew of hits, celebrates her birthday on September 28. On her special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans shared her pictures and clips from her songs and penned sweet wishes for the veteran singer.

#LataMangeshkar#HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar

May God keep you healthy and always like rising sun of morning tai.. pic.twitter.com/5zUIkoNdpp — Mrs. Aarohi sharma (@mrsrmajie) September 27, 2020

Happy 91st Birthday wishes to Lata Mangeshkar Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/YsNnA6lxtl — Hemant Parikh (@hemantparikh) September 27, 2020

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam's death: Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor pay tributes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.