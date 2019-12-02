Will Sajid Khan Be Back To Direct Housefull 5?

The director of the first two Housefull films, Sajid Khan is reportedly trying to convince the producers to get him back on the Housefull 5 team. The director was brought back to direct the fourth part of Housefull, but he was fired due to the #MeToo allegations against him. He also reportedly missed the third instalment of the franchise because of a falling out with Nadiadwala. Read more about the director’s effort to get back on the crew team of the Housefull franchise.

BIG NEWS !!!!!!!!#Housefull5 is on cards now...#SajidNadiadwala is planning to get the full starcast of all the 4 installments of #Housefull series for the 5th installment. pic.twitter.com/h0HN2cPKgI — The Box Office (@theboxoffice_45) November 26, 2019

Why was Sajid Khan removed?

A number of women had accused the Housefull director Sajid Khan during the #MeToo movement. Because of these allegations, Sajid was claimed to have been sacked from the post of the director of Housefull 4. He was then replaced by Farhad Samji and the lead, Akshay Kumar, and other members of the crew were reportedly not ready to work with Khan until he clears the air by getting a clean chit, which applied for the upcoming Housefull 5 as well. The producers announced the coming instalment after seeing the success of Housefull 4. Read more to know about the fifth part of Housefull.

About Housefull 5

The announcement of the new sequel has given Housefull fans something to forward to and fans can expect to watch the motion picture on big screens in 2021. The film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he doesn’t know about others, but Akshay and Riteish will definitely be visible in prominent roles. But the bigger question here is, will Sajid Khan be roped back as the director?

