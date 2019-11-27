Housefull: Sajid Nadiadwala's Wish-list For The Next Installment

The cast and makers of the recently released Housefull 4 are basking in the success of the film. The multi-starrer released on October 25, 2019, has reportedly collected approximately ₹ 277 crores at the box-office. Recently Akshay Kumar posted a picture with the cast of Housefull franchise and his caption that reads, "Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4🕺Gearing up for 5? I don’t know 😜😂" hinted that fans of the series can expect the fifth installment soon.

The speculations making rounds on the table state that Housefull 5 is on the cards and the makers will soon start working on the project. Referring to Sajid's wish list for part five, the report adds that Sajid wants to tell the story of five couples this time, to amp up the fun by five times. The same report also stated that the fifth installment will have an ensemble cast and hence, the dates will have to be coordinated. According to the report, the date of the shooting and other things will be revealed when the script is finalised.

Interestingly, in the photo, Sajid is captured posing with a smiley face showing five-fingers. Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda, Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez are also featured in the photo, who were also the part of the lead cast of the previous installments. If these reports are something to go by, the audience will see all the previous lead actors in one frame soon. The cast list might also include Deepika Padukone from the first part, Jacqueline from the second and third parts. If the project goes on floors as planned, John and Akshay will share the screen space marking their fourth full-length film (not counting Dishoom released in 2016 as Akshay played a cameo).

Currently, the PadMan actor is gearing up for his upcoming rom-com Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019. Apart from the Raj Mehta directorial, he will soon seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi.

