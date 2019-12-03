Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar Starrer Takes A Huge Dip Entering Its 6th Week

Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his fantasy-drama Housefull 4. The film has entered its sixth week and has raked in pretty good numbers at the box office. However, it now appears that Housefull 4 is coming to an end of its successful run as the numbers have now started to take a dip in the sixth week since its release.

Housefull 4 box office collection

Housefull 4 proved to be a huge success in the first week of release as it managed to bring in a stupendous figure of ₹ 135.86 crores. It continued a successful run at the box office through November as well. According to the latest reports, the film has fared really well and has been going strong until the fifth week which collected 1.06 crores. The current week has a collection of around ₹25-30 lakhs (three days collection), which takes the total box collection of Housefull 4 to ₹205.47 crores. Reportedly, about ₹79 crores of this collection came solely from Mumbai.

However, there is a massive drop of around 70-80% since the film has gone from making crores to just lakhs. This could be attributed to new releases like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Marjaavaan which came out late in November. The film may have suffered a huge dip, but it is expected that Housefull 4 will be able to beat Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood comedy film of all time.

Highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019

The highest grosser of the year is the mystery-thriller War, starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. The film managed to rake in a total business of ₹ 445 crores worldwide. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 has been able to surpass the collections of his earlier film Mission Mangal, which generated a business of ₹ 202 crores.

