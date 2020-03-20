Akshay Kumar To Tusshar Kapoor: Here's How These B-town Celebs Are Keeping Their Kids Busy

Amidst the pandemic Coronavirus outbreak, the citizens of the country have decided to self-quarantine themselves in order to prevent themselves from getting infected. Similarly, Bollywood celebrities have also stopped the shooting and promotions of their film and have taken a short break from work. However, it has become difficult for people to keep their kids entertained at home for so long. Take a look at how these celebrities have been entertaining their kids.

How are Bollywood parents keeping their kids busy while in self-quarantine?

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna shared this image on her Instagram story. She wrote that while she is busy completing her book, her husband, Akshay Kumar has been keeping their daughter busy by playing with her in the garden.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Have Shared The Big Screen Together In These Movies

Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood's top producer and the queen of Indian Television, Ekta Kapoor shared a picture with her son Ravie Kapoor. Ekta Kapoor shared that she also spent some time bonding with her son as they binge-watched her new show Mentalhood.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Is A Total Waterbaby And These Pictures Prove It

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor was also seen bonding with his son Lakshya as he quarantined himself. Tusshar Kapoor shared an adorable video of his son giggling on his papa's back. He wrote a caption that this video was the exact replica of them enjoying home school while being on lockdown.

Malaika Arora

Actor and model Malaika Arora too shared a picture of her son Arhaan Khan on her Instagram story. She wrote that while she is maintaining social distance with the rest of the world, she is taking some time out to bond with her son.

Also Read: PM Modi Shares Health Mantra With Nation, Advises Citizens To Take Precautions

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Praises PM Modi For 'Janta Curfew', Terms It 'an Excellent Initiative'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.