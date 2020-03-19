Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Have Shared The Big Screen Together In These Movies

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are two very popular actors of the Bollywood industry. The two have appeared in several movies together and are well remembered for their song Main Khiladi Tu Anari which became a popular dance number in the 90s. Here is a list of movies the two have done together.

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar movies together

Yeh Dillagi

The movie released in 1994 and stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar along with Kajol in a pivotal role. In the film, the two male actors portray the role of brothers and Kajol played their love interest. The movie received appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

This is the second film in which Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar shared the big screen together along with Shilpa Shetty in a pivotal role. The movie has also featured the two actors in a titular song that went on to become hugely popular in the 90s. Main Khiladi Tu Anari was a critical and commercial success.

Aarzoo

Aarzoo released in the year 1999 with Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit as the movie’s star cast. In this romantic drama film, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have a liking for Madhuri Dixit’s character who is in love with Akshay Kumar’s character. The movie won critical acclaim and also much appreciated by movie lovers.

Tashan

The two actors were last seen in the action comedy film 'Tashan' that released in 2008. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Though the movie was not well received by the critics, it performed decently at the box office.

