Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Sonakshi Sinha Wishes Her 'Rowdy Rathore' Co-star With Quirky Pic

On September 9, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar received numerous birthday wishes from the Bollywood fraternity. Joining the list, his co-star Sonakshi Sinha also showered love on him with a twist as she shared a quirky picture. Sonakshi took to the story session of Instagram and shared a picture, featuring her along with a leg showing-off a pair of white sneakers.

Sonakshi's quirky birthday wish for Akshay

In the photo, Sonakshi is seen sporting a casual look in a white Kurti teamed up with a pair of blue sunglasses while giving a goofy expression. To make it clear for her 18.5M followers that the leg in white sneakers on the screen is Akshay Kumar's, she tagged the latter with an arrow GIF. She also added an Instagram sticker, which read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!". Scroll down to take a look at Sonakshi's birthday wish for Akshay.

Interestingly, the Rowdy Rathore actors have shared the screen space for various film projects. The duo has romanced each other in films like Once Upon a Time In Mumbai Again, Joker and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. Meanwhile, Sonakshi has performed a special dance number for two of Khiladi Kumar's projects, which were Boss and OMG: Oh My God. Sinha and Kumar were last seen together in a science-drama flick Mission Mangal. The multi-starrer film, directed by Jagan Shakti, also featured Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen in the lead.

A peek into Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Talking about the media feed of the Dabangg actor's Instagram handle, it is full of her recent photoshoots for a leading magazine. Meanwhile, she recently celebrated four years of her film Akira. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, "Its been 4 years since this very special film! My first title role, my first action film, and my first time flying solo", in the caption. On the other side, the actor keeps her followers updated with her whereabouts via Instagram's story session.

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor will soon seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The upcomer will narrate the story of 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during the Bangladesh and Pakistan War. The film will take an OTT release on streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar.

