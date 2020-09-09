Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul, Kiara & Others Send Warm Wishes

Akshay Kumar turned a year older on September 9. On his special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Not only fans, celebrities also flocked to Twitter and penned sweet wishes for the actor. Here's how Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and others wished Akshay Kumar.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Akshay Kumar

On Akshay Kumar's birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture with the former and penned a note for him. By the looks of it, the duo was decked up for an event. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor wrote, "Happy birthday Akshay Kumar sir. Keep inspiring."

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood to resume shooting of historical drama 'Prithviraj' in October?

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani posted a throwback picture with Akshay Kumar and gave a glimpse of the time when they kick-started shooting for Laxmmi Bomb. As seen in the pic, Akshay flaunted his arms, whereas Kiara and Tusshar posed with him in the water. Laxmmi Bomb will be Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's second collaboration after Good Newwz.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh shared a stunning picture with his Good Newwz co-star and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday To One & ONLY KHILADIYON KE KHILADI. Sir Keep Inspiring Sir." Fans gushed to comment on Diljit Dosanjh's tweet.

Happy Happy Birthday To One & ONLY KHILADIYON KE KHILADI @akshaykumar Sir ðŸ˜ŠðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼



Keep Inspiring Sir âœŠðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/3Zps6xo6tO — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 9, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra sent a 'big hug' to Akshay on his birthday. He also posted a video in which the duo was seen swinging in a metro. Malhotra wrote, "Always fun hanging out with the birthday boy."

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna Reacts To 'Why Is Akshay Kumar's Wife Not A Big Star' Hilarious Meme

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter and wrote:

Happpppy bdayyyy @akshaykumar sir ! Wishing you the happiest healthiest year â¤ï¸ thankyou for inspiring us with your hard work and disciplined lifestyle. Stay blessed always ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 9, 2020

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul called Akshay the man who redefined 'fitness' and 'agility'. The former shared a picture with the Bell Bottom actor and penned a note. "Happy birthday. Keep rocking," wrote Maniesh Paul.

Happy birthday to the man who redifined fitness and agility @akshaykumar love u paajiðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— keep rocking!! pic.twitter.com/XVt75FvyPF — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) September 9, 2020

Also Read | Kiara Advani to reunite with 'Indoo Ki Jawani' maker Nikkhil Advani for another film?

Akshay Kumar's career

In a career spanning over 29 years, Akshay Kumar has appeared in over 100 films and has won several laurels for his humongous contribution to the film industry. The 53-year-old is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated directorial, Sooryavanshi. He is also a part of Chandraprakash Dwivedi's upcoming flick, Prithviraj. Not only these, but Kumar has been also roped in for Atrangi Re, Laxmmi Bomb, Durgavati, Bell Bottom, Raksha Bandhan and many more films.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav wants to create his own individual identity: Reports

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' spoiler Sep 9: Anurag recalls past, decides to win Prerna back

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.